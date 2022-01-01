Go
The Original Pinsaria

We're The Original Pinsaria, and we're a Pinsaria restaurant here in Bloomington, IL. We believe in serving our customers only the freshest, foods, offering our claim to fame NON-GMO, healthy, crispy and tasty Pinsa and fresh, organic pastas and sauces. Pinsa is pizza, only better! Our Pinsa crust is crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside. We started this business to offer the community an authentic Italian experience with recipes and ingredients straight from Italy reinvented in a super fast and casual concept. We're looking forward to growing our business to continue to serve Bloomington and the surrounding communities. We'd like to personally invite you to stop by to try our delicious pinsa, fresh pastas and amazing salads, today!

PIZZA • PASTA

211 North Veterans Pkway • $

Avg 5 (2 reviews)

Popular Items

22. PRATI$3.50
A SIDE OF OUR PINSA CRUST WITH EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL, OREGANO & SALT
10. BEN HUR - 13"$13.90
HOMEMADE PESTO, PARMESAN, FRESH TOMATOES, MOZZARELLA, MUTTI TOMATO SAUCE
1. ROMA - 13"$12.00
FRESH MOZZARELLA, BASIL, MUTTI TOMATO SAUCE
BUILD YOUR PINSA - 13"$9.00
MAKE YOUR OWN PINSA CHOOSING AMONG ALL OUR INGREDIENTS!!
1. ROMA - 8"$8.50
FRESH MOZZARELLA, BASIL, MUTTI TOMATO SAUCE
5. BRUTUS - 13"$15.90
SAUSAGE, PANCETTA, SOPPRESSATA, MOZZARELLA, MUTTI TOMATO SAUCE
2. ROMOLUS - 8"$8.90
PEPPERONI, MOZZARELLA, MUTTI TOMATO SAUCE
BUILD YOUR PINSA - 8"$6.50
MAKE YOUR OWN PINSA CHOOSING AMONG ALL OUR INGREDIENTS!!
2. ROMOLUS - 13"$12.90
PEPPERONI, MOZZARELLA, MUTTI TOMATO SAUCE
3. REMUS - 13"$14.90
SAUSAGE, MUSHROOMS, MOZZARELLA, MUTTI T0MATO SAUCE, TRUFFLE BALSAMIC GLAZE
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Seating
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

211 North Veterans Pkway

Bloomington IL

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
