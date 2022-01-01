The Original Pinsaria
We're The Original Pinsaria, and we're a Pinsaria restaurant here in Bloomington, IL. We believe in serving our customers only the freshest, foods, offering our claim to fame NON-GMO, healthy, crispy and tasty Pinsa and fresh, organic pastas and sauces. Pinsa is pizza, only better! Our Pinsa crust is crunchy on the outside and soft on the inside. We started this business to offer the community an authentic Italian experience with recipes and ingredients straight from Italy reinvented in a super fast and casual concept. We're looking forward to growing our business to continue to serve Bloomington and the surrounding communities. We'd like to personally invite you to stop by to try our delicious pinsa, fresh pastas and amazing salads, today!
PIZZA • PASTA
211 North Veterans Pkway • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
211 North Veterans Pkway
Bloomington IL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Tony's Taco's - Bloomington
Authentic Mexican Restaurant
Oberweis Dairy/That Burger Joint
Share Happiness!
DESTIHL Restaurant & Brew Works - Catering
Our catering menus focus is on bold flavors that pair well with a wide array of innovative beers for every palate. We are not bound to any particular cooking genre or beer style. Rather, our commitment is grounded upon an inventive approach to classic American-inspired pub fare and global cooking and brewing traditions. Our bar not only features DESTIHL beer, but also adventurous house cocktails, a distinctive wine list, and many locally crafted spirits. Together, we create energetic environments that encourage our guests to share in the excitement.
DESTIHL Restaurant & Brew Works
Our menus focus is on bold flavors that pair well with a wide array of innovative beers for every palate. We are not bound to any particular cooking genre or beer style. Rather, our commitment is grounded upon an inventive approach to classic American-inspired pub fare and global cooking and brewing traditions. Our brewpub's bar not only features DESTIHL beer, but also adventurous house cocktails, a distinctive wine list, and many locally crafted spirits. Together, we create energetic environments that encourage our guests to share in the excitement.