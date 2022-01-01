The Palace Saloon Bar & Grill

Textile Brewing Company

Textile Brewing Company serves craft beer made onsite and delicious food inside a vintage, historic sewing factory! The sewing factory was in operation from 1910 - 2018, and is the site of the 1916 strike that led to the book "7 1/2 Cents" and then the Tony-award winning musical, "The Pajama Game."

We are open 7 days a week, and have a gorgeous outdoor Biergarten! Beer and food menu available online!

www.textilebrews.com

COVID-19 hours of operation:

Sunday - Thursday: 11 am - 8 pm

Fridays and Saturdays: 11 am - 10 pm

