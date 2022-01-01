Go
The Restaurant at Gold Mountain Golf Club

From street tacos and delectable sandwiches to stone fired pizzas and fresh salads, The Restaurant at Gold Mountain is sure to please any palate.

7263 W Belfair Valley Rd

Popular Items

Heart Shaped Ribeye Stuffed Prawns for two$100.00
Heart shaped ribeye for 2 served with a beurre composé (meat will be seasoned and packaged to cook at home) This dinner is served with 2 Alaskan Colossal bell pepper & spinach stuffed prawns.
Dinner also includes a artisan green salad that is topped with strawberries, candied pecans, feta cheese and a side of balsamic vinaigrette. Sides will include Herb roasted potatoes, Jumbo asparagus, Rolls & butter. For dessert gold mountains famous Ghirardelli Chocolate covered strawberries
1 Bottle Cabernet Bogle$27.00
Location

7263 W Belfair Valley Rd

Bremerton WA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
