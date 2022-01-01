The Restaurant at Gold Mountain Golf Club
From street tacos and delectable sandwiches to stone fired pizzas and fresh salads, The Restaurant at Gold Mountain is sure to please any palate.
7263 W Belfair Valley Rd
Popular Items
Location
7263 W Belfair Valley Rd
Bremerton WA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Espresso Gone Crazy
Come in and enjoy!
Silver City Brewery
Beer for ONE, Beer for ALL.
Peninsula BevCo
Community Owned & Operated, Restaurant, Bottleshop, Taproom,
Cosmo's Ristorante & Delicatessen
We Love Food!! Our Italian/Mediterranean concept is the canvas on which we paint our love of food, but we are so much more!
We are a specialty food market where you can find everything from wines and crackers to truffles and plum tomatoes. We are a delicatessen where you can get sliced prosciutto and house-roasted turkey breast and smoked Dorest Red Cheddar. We are a cafe where you can get panini and grinder sandwiches to go by day and steak gorgonzola and chicken parmesan by night. And, don't forget dessert, hand-tamped Italian espresso, gelato, and house-made specialty cocktails to go!!
We love food and we love sharing our passion with you!