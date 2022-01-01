The Restaurant at Gold Mountain Golf Club

Cosmo's Ristorante & Delicatessen

No reviews yet

We Love Food!! Our Italian/Mediterranean concept is the canvas on which we paint our love of food, but we are so much more!

We are a specialty food market where you can find everything from wines and crackers to truffles and plum tomatoes. We are a delicatessen where you can get sliced prosciutto and house-roasted turkey breast and smoked Dorest Red Cheddar. We are a cafe where you can get panini and grinder sandwiches to go by day and steak gorgonzola and chicken parmesan by night. And, don't forget dessert, hand-tamped Italian espresso, gelato, and house-made specialty cocktails to go!!

We love food and we love sharing our passion with you!

