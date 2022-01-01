Go
The South Side

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

2207 W 11th St • $$

Avg 3.9 (691 reviews)

Popular Items

MAC & CHEESE$12.75
cavatappi pasta enveloped in a luxurious homemade cheese sauce, topped with toasted bread crumbs
TACOS
CHEESEBURGER$13.13
PREMIUM BLACK ANGUS RESERVE, fresh ground beef, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, toasted bun
TREMONT BURGER$14.96
PREMIUM BLACK ANGUS RESERVE ground beef, fresh, large half-pound patty, crispy bacon, battered onion ring, sharp cheddar, tomato jam, lettuce & tomato
LOBSTER MAC$18.25
WINGS$14.50
six marinated chicken wings, rubbed in our special blend of spice and seasoning, baked and then crispy fried to order, tossed in your choice of wing sauce, and a side of fresh celery sticks
ROSEMARY GARLIC FRIES$5.75
fresh hand cut fries tossed inn homemade rosemary-garlic salt side of roasted garlic aioli
EPIC FRIED CHICKEN$14.96
buttermilk fried thigh, bacon, swiss, creamy slaw, siracha aioli, toasted brioche bun
TURKEY CUBAN$13.90
slow roasted turkey breast, crispy bacon, swiss cheese, fresh toasted baguette, sundried-tomato aioli
Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2207 W 11th St

Cleveland OH

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
