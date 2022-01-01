Go
The Bridge Café and Grill

Breakfast All Day and Lunch.

825 Main Street Ste 201

Popular Items

Brazuca omelet$17.00
up to 5 ingredients, home fries and salsa.
honey wheat or sourdough toast
Burrinho$13.00
fresh baked flour tortilla, scrambled eggs, black beans, red peppers and cheddar cheese; topped with pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream; home fries and salsa.
French toast$12.00
texas toast, fresh berries and powdered sugar.
Breakfast tacos$13.00
3 tacos with scrambled eggs, onions, bacon, sausage, chipotle mayo; side salsa, sour cream and guacamole.
Two eggs breakfast$14.00
two eggs any style, home fries and salsa.
honey wheat or sourdough toast.
bacon, ham or sliced sausage.
Steak sandwich$18.00
grilled tender steak, aioli, fried egg, ham, swiss cheese, lettuce and tomatoes on a hoagie.
Hot Cocoa$5.00
Brioche breakfast$14.00
scrambled eggs, bacon, havarti cheese, fresh avocado, hollandaise sauce, chipotle aioli and sprouts; side fresh fruit.
Coffee$4.50
Chicken sandwich$17.00
grilled chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, bacon, guacamole, chipotle aioli, lettuce and tomatoes on a hoagie roll.
Location

825 Main Street Ste 201

Park City UT

Sunday8:00 am - 5:30 pm, 5:31 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 5:30 pm, 5:31 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:30 pm, 5:31 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:30 pm, 5:31 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:30 pm, 5:31 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:30 pm, 5:31 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:30 pm, 5:31 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

