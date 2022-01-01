Go
Toast

The Bull Pen Restaurant & Sports Bar - PA

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • GRILL

207 Jefferson Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (198 reviews)

Popular Items

--BAVARIAN PRETZELS$8.99
--FISH N CHIPS$13.99
--CHICKEN TENDERS & FRIES$11.99
--KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS$8.49
--COWBOY CHEESESTEAK$14.99
--BASKET OF FRIES$5.99
--BONELESS WINGS$13.99
--DOZEN WINGS$19.99
--BACON CHEESEBURGER$14.99
--BULL CHIPS$7.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Live Music
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

207 Jefferson Ave

Tyrone PA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Diner 22

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Iron Galley

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sweet Knight Bakery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Levity Brewing Altoona

No reviews yet

We have a passion for the good things in life. Good food. Good beer. Good music. Getting friends together for all of the above. Now you can order some hot food and cold beer to go and make your own fun night happen!
In our 10 barrel brewery we make a wide range of craft beers from Spel Czech Pilsner to Haze Frehley IPA to Headlamp Stout. Our fresh brewed local beer is available on draft in our Brewpub and out at other bars and restaurants in central and western PA.
Our food is prepared fresh on site with lots of local ingredients. Pulled Pork Nachos and an Imperial Soft Pretzel are two of our most popular Appetizers. Then dig into a big panini like The Paisano - oozing with fresh mozzarella and pepperoni while you dunk it in our scratch marinara sauce.
Check our website for upcoming live music performances. Levity's Taproom is becoming known for quality live music by local and touring artists.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston