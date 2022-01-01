Go
The Claw House

The Claw House is a New England style lobster house and raw bar. Serving live lobster, seafood and raw bar delicacies. Check out the Inlet Beer Garden located directly on the Marshwalk and featuring 70 craft beers and cocktails on tap.

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

4097 Highway 17 Business • $$$

Avg 4.5 (946 reviews)

Popular Items

Onion Rings$5.00
Corn Chowder Cup$7.00
Fish & Chips$16.00
Battered fresh cod, served with fries and slaw.
Claw House Burger$14.00
A half pound burger topped with beer cheese and crispy fried onions.
Lobster Roll - Double$32.00
Fresh lobster meat served in two split top buns drizzled with melted butter OR chilled lobster salad. Can't Decide? Try one of each.
Shrimp$22.00
Served with cole slaw and your choice of side.
Shrimp & Grits$25.00
Fresh shrimp, South Carolina stone ground yellow grits, andouille sausage, peppers, green onions in a low-country gravy.
Crab Cake Sandwich$18.00
Our Maryland style crab cake topped with remoulade, lettuce, tomato and onion.
Inlet Steak Sandwich$18.00
Key Lime Pie$8.00
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4097 Highway 17 Business

Murrells Inlet SC

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

