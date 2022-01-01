Murrells Inlet seafood restaurants you'll love
Must-try seafood restaurants in Murrells Inlet
More about Dead Dog Saloon
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Dead Dog Saloon
4079 Highway 17 Business, Murrells Inlet
|Popular items
|Inlet Egg Rolls
|$10.00
Blackened chicken, corn salsa, spinach, cheddar cheese and black beans wrapped in a fried wonton.
|Cajun Fish Bites
|$12.00
Flaky white fish bites, seasoned with mild cajun spices and lightly fried, served with tartar sauce for dippn'.
|Chicken Sandwich
|$9.00
Grilled or fried herb marinated chicken breast your way; choose from American, Swiss, cheddar, provolone, grilled onions, bacon or mushrooms.
More about The Claw House
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Claw House
4097 Highway 17 Business, Murrells Inlet
|Popular items
|Shrimp
|$22.00
Served with cole slaw and your choice of side.
|Claw House Burger
|$14.00
A half pound burger topped with beer cheese and crispy fried onions.
|Shrimp & Grits
|$25.00
Fresh shrimp, South Carolina stone ground yellow grits, andouille sausage, peppers, green onions in a low-country gravy.
More about Wicked Tuna
Wicked Tuna
4123 US-17 BUS, Murrles Inlet
|Popular items
|Ginger Salad
|$14.00
Mixed greens with candied pecans, cucumbers, chopped tomatoes, chives, and crispy wonton strips with a house made ginger dressing.
|Wicked Shrimp
|$14.00
Tempura battered shrimp tossed in a house made spicy mayo and topped with chives.
|Pork Gyoza
|$8.00
Lightly fried pork potstickers served with a sweet glaze.