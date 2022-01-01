Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Seafood
Sushi & Japanese

Wicked Tuna

No reviews yet

4123 US-17 BUS

Murrles Inlet, SC 29576

Handhelds

Philly Cheese Steak

Philly Cheese Steak

$14.00

A mix of grilled red and green peppers, onion, and american cheese.

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$16.00

Served medium well.

Crab Cake Sandwich

$25.00

Jumbo lump Maryland style crab cake with remoulade.

Wings (8 Count)

Wings (8 Count)

$12.00

Fried Fish Sandwich

$15.00Out of stock

Fried flounder on a toasted potato bun. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and a side of tarter.

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
The Wicked Tuna, Murrells Inlet’s premier waterfront dining experience. A place where friends meet for a unique culinary experience of fresh handmade cocktails, the freshest seafood, steaks, and sushi, and the best views on the Marshwalk. Our obsession with fresh seafood and top grade beef shine through in our signature cuisine. And our own fishing fleet insures our “Hook to Plate” fresh philosophy every day. We invite you to enjoy a truly unique dining experience. Where the environment is enchanting, the views exceptional, and the hospitality is impeccable. Come get Wicked!

4123 US-17 BUS, Murrles Inlet, SC 29576

