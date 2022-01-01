Go
The Cove Restaurant

Fresh Fish x Cold Beer

111 River St

No reviews yet

Location

Leland MI

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Harbor House Trading Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Riverside Inn

No reviews yet

The Riverside Inn has been a Leland landmark and beacon of warm hospitality since the beginning of the last century. It's a come as you are kind of place, fondly known as a home away from home to locals and travelers alike, and host to many a spirited gathering. The Riv offers delicious seasonal fare, an eclectic wine list, and excellent service.

The Leland Lodge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fiddleheads Sandwich Shop

No reviews yet

A Healthy Sandwich Shop. Our natural and fresh ingredients are found locally and regionally throughout Michigan. Our products contain no GMOs, hormones, or antibiotics. Enjoy a ready-made sandwich or order online or in-house from our menu.

