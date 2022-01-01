The Cove
The Cove - Yogurt + Coffee. Local owners, local yogurt, coffee and treats for a local community. Come hang-out at The Cove!
12319 Chenal Parkway, Suite C
Popular Items
Location
12319 Chenal Parkway, Suite C
Little Rock AR
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|5:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|5:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|5:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|5:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|5:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|5:30 am - 11:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0205
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Whole Hog Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
Rock N Roll Sushi
Rock out with your chopsticks out!
Back Yard Burgers
Come in and enjoy!