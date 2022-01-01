The Dumpling Company
We offer homemade dumplings and sauces made with love. Your order will come with cooking instructions for how to prepare them at the comfort of your home. Be sure to visit our Instagram @thedumplingladymia for more information.
Location
14950 NW 44th Ct
Opa Locka FL
|Sunday
|4:01 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|4:01 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|4:01 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|4:01 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|4:01 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|4:01 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|4:01 am - 11:59 pm
