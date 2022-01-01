Go
The Dumpling Company

We offer homemade dumplings and sauces made with love. Your order will come with cooking instructions for how to prepare them at the comfort of your home. Be sure to visit our Instagram @thedumplingladymia for more information.

Fried Rice$12.00
House made vegetable fried rice.
Pork Egg Roll$3.00
One pork and vegetable egg roll with sweet and sour sauce
Mushroom Dumplings$12.00
Mushrooms, Napa cabbage, green onion. Each order comes with six dumplings and a choice of sauce. Vegan.
Mongolian Beef Dumplings$12.00
Ground beef, mongolian sauce, brown sugar, ginger and garlic. Each order comes with six dumplings and a choice of sauce.
14950 NW 44th Ct

Opa Locka FL

Sunday4:01 am - 11:59 pm
Monday4:01 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday4:01 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday4:01 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday4:01 am - 11:59 pm
Friday4:01 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday4:01 am - 11:59 pm
