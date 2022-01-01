Go
Toast

THE PADRE HOTEL

We are cooking up good times at Padre Hotel. From a quick morning coffee at Farmacy to a casual bite in Brimstone to a night on the town at Belvedere, Padre Hotel has just the thing to suit your tastes.

1702 18th St.

Popular Items

Popular Items

Thick Cut Maple Bacon$8.00
House Smoked, Thick Cut Maple Bacon
Cappuccino
Breakfast Sandwich$14.00
Smoked Cheddar Scramble, Black Forest Ham, American Cheese, Toasted Sourdough
Fresh Fruit$4.00
Seasonal Fresh Fruit
Doppio Espresso$3.00
Acai Bowl$14.00
Toasted Coconut Granola, Bee Pollen, Banana Chips, Fresh Strawberries
Avocado Smash$14.00
Heirloom Tomatoes, Fried Egg, Cotija Cheese, Flax Seed Oil, Charred Shishito, Toasted Sourdough, Side of Fruit
Location

Bakersfield CA

Bakersfield CA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
