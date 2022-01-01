Go
The Po'Boy Shop

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

1369 Clairmont Rd • $$

Avg 4.7 (599 reviews)

Popular Items

Shrimp Po'Boy
Large shrimp served dressed (lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo) plus spicy remoulade
Grouper Po'Boy
Served dressed (lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo) plus spicy remoulade
Shop Fries (regular)$2.49
Cajun seasoned "fries" - a cross between a steak fry and a chip
Debris Po'Boy
Slow roasted beef with gravy, served dressed (lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo) plus horseradish sauce
Half & Half Po'Boy
Fried Shrimp & Oysters, served dressed (lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo) plus spicy remoulade
Hush Puppies$4.49
Jalapeno hush puppies - flavorful but not too spicy
Bread Pudding$4.99
Delicious Bourbon glazed bread pudding (no raisins)
CREATE YOUR OWN Combo Platter - Pick Any 2$15.99
Includes meat/seafood only - does NOT include a Po'Boy
Served with coleslaw, hush puppies, shop fries, & side of remoulade
(substitute the fries for a cup of red beans, gumbo or jambalaya for $2)
Catfish Po'Boy
Served dressed (lettuce, tomato, pickle, mayo) plus spicy remoulade
Shop Fries (Basket)$5.49
Cajun seasoned "fries" - a cross between a steak fry and a chip
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1369 Clairmont Rd

Decatur GA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
