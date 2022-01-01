Go
The Shore House Bar & Grill

#ShoreHouseParty

2114 NJ-88

Popular Items

Drunken Chicken Sandwich$14.00
italian breaded chicken - drunken (vodka) sauce - melted mozzarella - toasted hero bread - homemade kettle chips
Blackened Bites$15.00
choice of steak or tuna - blackened and seared - horseradish or red pepper aioli
Cheesesteak Egg Rolls$12.00
shaved ribeye - american cheese - bell peppers - onions - cheddar jack blend - horseradish aioli
1846 Burger$12.00
american cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion on our locally sourced, double-stacked 8oz burger (cooked medium) - brioche bun - homemade kettle chips
Ahi Tuna Wrap$16.00
seared, sliced tuna sashimi - black rice - tropical salsa - mashed avocado - wasabi aioli - white or wheat wrap - homemade kettle chips
Quesadilla
Traditional Wings (10)$14.00
served with bleu cheese and celery
Shore House Burger$14.00
our locally sourced, BLACKENED, double-stacked 8oz burger (cooked medium) topped with melted cheese, shore house sauce, bacon, and bread & butter pickles - brioche bun - homemade kettle chips
Jumbo Pretzel$12.00
10oz soft baked bavarian pretzel - homemade cheese sauce - honey mustard - spicy mustard
Location

2114 NJ-88

Point Pleasant NJ

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 am
