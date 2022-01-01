Go
Three Bird Cafe

We offer a seasonal and locally supported menu. Three Bird Cafe is a gathering spot for people to enjoy the food they love with the people they love. Our to-go orders will feature eco friendly single use packaging as we continue to focus on leaving a softer footprint for future generations.

3062 E Van Buren B

Popular Items

Side of Potatoes$5.00
Lemon Cookie$3.00
Raspberry Crumb Bar$5.00
NEW! SCONES$4.00
Mojo Pork Cubano$15.00
Slow Braised Pork with Ham, Swiss, Yellow Mustard & PIckle Slices on Bun; Toasted
Oatmeal Toffee$3.00
Pain du Chocolate$5.00
Caramel Apple Blossoms$5.00
BLTA$14.00
Bacon, Micro Greens, Tomatoes, & Avocado on Toasted Bread
Beef French Press$15.00
Pot Roast Braised in Red Wine & Rosemary with Sauteed Onions, Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese & Horseradish Dijon Sauce on a Buttery Toasted Bun
3062 E Van Buren B

Eureka Springs AR

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
