Three Bird Cafe
We offer a seasonal and locally supported menu. Three Bird Cafe is a gathering spot for people to enjoy the food they love with the people they love. Our to-go orders will feature eco friendly single use packaging as we continue to focus on leaving a softer footprint for future generations.
3062 E Van Buren B
Popular Items
Location
3062 E Van Buren B
Eureka Springs AR
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
T&A Legends Saloon
Come on in and enjoy!
Love Greens
Salad & Juice Bar
The Spring On Main
Casual dining restaurant featuring craft cocktails, American fare, unique charcuterie options and brunch on Saturday and Sunday. The Spring on Main is located in the heart of the entertainment district of Eureka Springs, Arkansas at 55 South Main St. 72632
Eureka Springs Coffee House
Locally-owned, specialty Coffee Shop and Cafe located in the heart of downtown Eureka Springs. Now serving Onxy specialty coffee, daily baked goods, grilled cheese sandwiches, soups, and salads,