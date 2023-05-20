Disco's Grill 2100 E Van Buren, Eureka Springs, AR 72632
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Food Truck with a fun and creative approach to food. We focus on quality ingredients, that are fresh.
Location
2100 E Van Buren, Eureka Springs, AR 72632, Eureka Springs, AR 72632
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Love Greens Salad and Juice Bar
No Reviews
121 East Van Buren Suite E Eureka Springs, AR 72632
View restaurant
Eureka Springs Coffee House - Historic Downtown Main Street
4.5 • 622
11 North Main St. Eureka Springs, AR 72632
View restaurant
Three Bird Cafe - 3062B E. Van Buren
No Reviews
3062 E Van Buren B Eureka Springs, AR 72632
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Eureka Springs
More near Eureka Springs