Disco's Grill 2100 E Van Buren, Eureka Springs, AR 72632

2100 E Van Buren, Eureka Springs, AR 72632

Eureka Springs, AR 72632

Popular Items

Sandwiches

Burgers and Sandwiches

American Beauty

$13.00

Two quarter pound patties smashed, two slices of American cheese, mayo, ketchup, lettuce, onion, tomato, and pickles on a Brioche bun.

Franklin's Tower

$16.00

Two quarter pound patties smashed, a pile of birria steak, two slices of American cheese, provolone cheese, onions, cilantro, avocado sauce, tomatoes, and served on a brioche bun, with consomme' to dip it in!

Going Out West

$13.00

Two quarter pound patties, two slices of American cheese, special sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle. Our homage to "In and Out" burger! Get your onions sauteed, if you want the burger "Mammal Style!"

Harlem Globetrotter

Harlem Globetrotter

$14.00

A Chopped Cheese sandwich that has two quarter pound hamburger patties, four slices of cheese, chopped up and nestled into an 8 inch hoagie, and dressed with ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle!

John Deere Green

John Deere Green

$13.00

Two quarter pound patties smashed, two slices of American Cheese, chopped and sauteed peppers (mostly poblano), special sauce, lettuce, onions, pickle, and onion!

Luke SwissWalker

Luke SwissWalker

$14.00

Two quarter pound patties, two slices of swiss cheese, blue oyster mushrooms, sauteed onions, dowsed in Worcestershire sauce, with mayo drizzled on a brioche bun.

Plain Double Cheese Burger

$13.00
Shake Your Banh Banh

Shake Your Banh Banh

$13.00

8 oz's of marinated chicken laid in a 7 inch baguette, dressed with fresh cucumber, fresh jalapeno, cilantro, pickled carrots and radishes, and dowsed with hoisin and special sauce.

Single Patty Plain Cheese Burger

$8.00

Vegetarian Burgers and Sandwiches

The Great Beyond

$17.00

half pound beyond beef patty, chopped with sautéed onions, green peppers, and American cheese on a 8" hoagie with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mustard and ketchup

Unlawful Falafel

$12.00

Homemade falafel balls, homemade tirokafteri, homemade tzatiki sauce, arugula, feta, olives, and tomatoes.

Terry's Beet Reuben

$12.00

Pickled beets, Two thick slices of marble rye, Sauerkraut, and our homemade special sauce

Fantastic Fries

All Fry Options

Cajun Crinkle Fries

$3.00

Cajun Waffle Fries

$7.00

Cheesy Crinkle Fries

$5.00+

Cheesy Waffle Fries

$10.00

Mexican Street Corn Loaded Fries

$15.00+

Waffle fries loaded with Mexican street corn, sour cream, cotija cheese, poblano cheese sauce, onions, cilantro, and paprika!

Papa Legba Fries

$8.00+

Desserts

Desert

Brownie

$3.50

Mom's Kitchen Brownie

$5.00

Drinks

Water And Sodas

Water

$1.50

Soda

$1.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Food Truck with a fun and creative approach to food. We focus on quality ingredients, that are fresh.

2100 E Van Buren, Eureka Springs, AR 72632

