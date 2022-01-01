Go
Thunderhead Brewing

Award winning Ales and Lagers brewed at our brewery in Axtell and served with our fresh from scratch stone oven pizzas.

PIZZA • CHICKEN

18 E 21st St • $$

Avg 4.5 (214 reviews)

Popular Items

12" Cheese$15.13
Thunder Zone$14.58
Pretzel w/Mustard$3.29
Ranch$0.33
10" Cheese$11.54
12" Thunderpie$22.54
Artichoke Dip$9.89
10" Thunderpie$16.49
Cheese Bread-sticks w/Marinara$16.49
Garden Salad$11.38
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Takeout

Location

18 E 21st St

Kearney NE

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
