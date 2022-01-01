Go
Tazza Kitchen

Come in and enjoy!!

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

600 Ledgestone Way • $$

Avg 4.8 (2985 reviews)

Popular Items

Brick Oven Cauliflower$8.00
romesco, toasted almonds, basil, lemon (gf)
Meatballs$8.50
pork, beef, veal, tomato sauce, grana padano, parsley, brick oven bread
Kale & Chilies Salad$8.00
toasted pine nuts, lemon vinaigrette, chili pequin, grana padano (gf)
Cheeseburger$11.00
Painted Hills beef, sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, dijonnaise, locally baked roll (add bacon +2)
Freestyle Pizza$10.00
red sauce, BUF Creamery fresh mozzarella & up to three of your preferred toppings
Brick Oven Brussels Sprouts$8.50
bacon jam, tomato jam, mustard seeds, calabrian chilies (gf)
Spicy Sausage & Black Pepper Honey Pizza$14.00
aged provolone, fresh mozzarella
Crunchy Potato & Arugula Salad$8.50
house smoked mozzarella, toasted almonds, maple vinaigrette (gf)
Baja Bowl$11.00
choice of pulled chicken, pulled pork, beef short rib (+$1), or shrimp (+$2), served with green rice, black beans, kale, tomatillo sauce, pickled red onions, crema, cilantro (gf)
Margherita Pizza$10.00
fresh mozzarella, basil

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Romantic
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

600 Ledgestone Way

Cary NC

Sunday8:30 am - 11:59 pm
Monday8:30 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 11:59 pm
Friday8:30 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 11:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

