American

Open today 10:30 AM - 9:00 PM

218 Reviews

$

2708 Gastonia Dallas Hwy

Dallas, NC 28034

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Triple Club Sandwich$10.99
Fresh slices of turkey and ham served with bacon, Swiss and American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
between three slices of toast. Served with Fries.
Hot Dog$3.29
Chicken Breast Plate$11.99
Crinkle Cut Fries$2.99
Dressing Cup$1.19
Jumbo Hamburger$5.99
Large CLSD$3.99
Minced Bar-B-Que Plate$11.59
A half pound of minced bar-b-que, toasted bun, BBQ Slaw on the side.
Served with fries and hushpuppies.
Homestyle Fries$2.99
Jumbo Everything Cheeseburger$5.99
Attributes and Amenities

check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout

All hours

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm

Location

2708 Gastonia Dallas Hwy, Dallas NC 28034

