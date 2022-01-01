American
Tommy's Drive In
Open today 10:30 AM - 9:00 PM
218 Reviews
$
2708 Gastonia Dallas Hwy
Dallas, NC 28034
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Location
2708 Gastonia Dallas Hwy, Dallas NC 28034