Tortilla's Mexican Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

TACOS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

9602 Spencer Hwy • $$

Avg 4.3 (800 reviews)

No Mas Dinner$13.49
Two cheese enchiladas topped with gravy & melted cheese, a tamale topped with chili con carne & melted cheese. Served with a bean chalupa, ground beef crispy taco, chile con queso chip, guacamole, rice and your choice of beans.
1/2 Pint Chile Con Queso$6.99
Chips LG$3.99
Tampiquena$16.95
A tender savory fajita steak marinated in spices charbroiled to perfection topped with grilled onions, bell peppers & covered with cheese. Garnished with guacamole. Served with a cheese enchilada, rice and your choice of beans.
Enchilada Dinner$11.95
Three ground beef, shredded chicken, or cheese enchiladas covered with your choice of gravy, chile con carne, ranchero sauce, sour cream sauce, chile con queso, or green sauce. Served with rice and your choice of beans.
Mexican Coke$2.29
1 Taco Al Carbon ( A La Carte)$4.25
Pechuga de Pollo$12.95
Charbroiled chicken breast topped with our delicious chile con queso. Served with pico de gallo, rice & your choice of beans.
Quesadillas
Flour tortilla filled with melted cheese, your choice of sizzling beef fajita, chicken fajita, shrimp or spinach. Served with Pico de Gallo, guacamole & sour cream.
Tacos Al Carbon$13.95
Fresh made flour tortillas filled with beef or chicken fajita. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, rice, and your choice of beans.
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
9602 Spencer Hwy

LA PORTE TX

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
