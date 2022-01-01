Go
Tortuga Sandwich Shop

A SANDWICH SHOP IN SANBORN, NY

SANDWICHES

5835 Buffalo Street • $$

Avg 5 (59 reviews)

Chivito$13.00
Thinly sliced marinated ribeye, bacon, grilled provolone, chimichurri, garlic aioli, lettuce and tomato, and an over-easy egg.
Chino$13.00
Marinated strip steak, sauteed onions and yellow peppers, blistered tomatoes, spicy cheese sauce, herb aioli, shoestring fries.
Evita$8.00
Grilled provolone cheese with chimichurri on grilled bread
Special Sandwich: The Ybor$12.50
Our version of a Cubano sandwich. Mojo marinated pork, ham, Swiss cheese, dill pickles and dijonnaise on buttery Cuban bread and pressed until melted and crispy.
Elocos$5.00
Crispy Mexican street food corn fritters dusted in ancho chili and cotija cheese. Served with chipotle may, pickled jalapenos and a wedge of lime.
Brasa$12.00
Peruvian marinated grilled chicken, fresh avocado, coleslaw, aji verde, sliced tomato, shoestring fries.
Limeade- White Peach$3.50
Refreshing juice made from real fruit, sugar, and water. Flavor changes weekly.
Gustavo$13.00
Crispy fried chicken, smoky pepper sauce, fresh avocado, jack cheese, garlic aioli, sweet jalapenos
Phoenix$12.00
Roast turkey breast, bacon, fresh avocado, Jack cheese, chipotle sauce, lettuce & tomato, sweet jalapeños.
Catering
Online Ordering

5835 Buffalo Street

Sanborn NY

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
