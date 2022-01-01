Go
Tower Market & Deli

A New York style deli freshly made sandwiches and organic based and local products market, Organic coffee by Bongo Java and freshly made juices.

1305 Gallatain Ave

Bagel With Cream Cheese$3.50
French Fries$2.50
Grilled Chicken Wrap$8.50
Chicken Deluxe$9.50
East/Nasty$10.00
Waffle Fries$2.50
Turkey Avocado$10.00
16 oz Iced Coffee$2.75
Tower Omelet Plate$9.00
Breakfast Burrito$7.50
Nashville TN

Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
