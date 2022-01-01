Traders GP 2
Come in and enjoy!
2602 Mayfield Rd.
Location
2602 Mayfield Rd.
Grand Prairie TX
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Traders GP 1
Come in and enjoy!
Daiquiri Den
Come in and enjoy!
Fire Tacos Arlington
Come in and enjoy!
Salata
Salata knows that maintaining a healthy lifestyle by eating fresh foods can be tough in today’s fast-paced world. Our fast-casual salad restaurants are the perfect solution for nutritious and delicious food and beverage options.