Trails End Pub
Come in and enjoy!
10480 State Hwy 24 NW
Location
10480 State Hwy 24 NW
Annandale MN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Von's Cafe
Come on in and enjoy!
Cafe Pawz
At Café Pawz, the North Woods is the backdrop as you're surrounded with enticing aromas of made-from-scratch bakery treats and fresh-brewed Caribou Coffee. We'll taunt your taste buds with scrumptious burgers, garden fresh salads, wraps, flatbread pizza, deli sandwiches, panini and gourmet soups. If you’re looking for something a little lighter, we feature several “healthy choice” options. In addition to the fantastic food and beverages, we also entertain you with big screen TVs and free Wi-Fi. We serve breakfast, lunch and dinner and we look forward to seeing you soon!
Pizza Depot
Come in and enjoy!
Pearl Lake Lodge
Get away to the lodge and enjoy our live music band stand, outdoor seating, and exceptional menu!