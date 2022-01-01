Go
Trattoria i Trulli 

Come on in and enjoy!

830 southcoast hwy 101

Popular Items

Capellini alla Checca$17.00
Capellini pasta in a light tomato sauce with tomatoes, basil & fresh mozzarella
Salmone alla Griglia$28.00
Grilled fresh Salmon on a bed of sautéed spinach, lemon & EVOO, served with veggies
Romana$8.00
Romaine, parmesan-rosemary croutons & shaved parmesan in homemade Caesar dressing
Burrata Bellina$15.00
Fresh virgin mozzarella with sautéed spinach & oven roasted vinegar-soaked tomatoes
Tiramisu$9.00
Ladyfingers soaked in espresso with a touch of Marsala wine and layered with a light luscious mascarpone cream finished off with a sprinkle of Cocoa powder
Homemade meatballs$14.00
Served in our famous Marinara Sauce
Ravioli Classici$20.00
House made ricotta cheese & spinach ravioli in a creamy tomato sauce
Tricolori$8.00
Arugula, radicchio & endive in our house dressing topped with goat cheese
Orecchiette alla Barese$20.00
Italian sausage & rapini in a white wine chopped tomatoes sauce over orecchiette
Penne Arlecchino$18.00
Peas, pancetta, sun-dried tomatoes sautéed in a cream sauce over Penne pasta
Location

Sunday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
