Traust Brewing Co

Traust Brewing Co offers elevated American fare.

128 South Main Street

Popular Items

Carnitas$4.50
Slow roasted pulled pork topped with cabbage slaw and siracha creama. Served on a housemade corn tortilla.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad$13.00
Romaine lettuce topped with grilled chicken, bacon, tomatoes, red onion & mozzarella cheese. Served with housemade ranch dressing.
Chicken waffle cone$8.00
Your favorite chickie nuggies, tossed in your choice of sauce with a finishing touch! Served in a waffle cone.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Fried chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce with lettuce & tomato served on a brioche bun.
Cubano$14.00
Havana in your mouth! A layer of Swiss cheese with stacked ham, shredded carnitas, pickles & spicy mustard aioli on Cuban-style bread.
Cheesesteak$12.00
Sliced chicken or Philly steak with grilled onions, green peppers, mushrooms, provolone cheese & Duke's mayo on a hoagie roll.
Classic Burger$11.00
Topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions & Duke's mayo.
Bangkok Shrimp$10.00
Fried shrimp drizzled with a sweet Thai aioli, sprinkled with sesame seeds & served over a bed of lettuce.
Camarones$4.00
Fried shripm topped with cabbage slaw and siracha crema. Served on a housemade corn tortilla.
Mushroom Swiss Burger$12.00
Topped with Swiss cheese, sauteed mushrooms, grilled onions, and Duke's mayo.
Location

128 South Main Street

Mount Holly NC

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
