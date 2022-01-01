Triple Crossing Beer - Downtown

Go
We continue to closely monitor COVID-19 and so want to ensure we are providing a safe environment for all of our staff and customers.  While our tasting room will remain open for to-go only from 12-8PM daily, we wanted to provide another feature for those who may want to avoid crowds. We’re receiving orders 24hrs per day and fulfilling all orders that come in by 12pm same day.  Anything after 12pm will be delivered the next day.
Thank you for your support.  The delivery orders we are receiving are enabling us to keep operating and allowing our brewers and tasting room staff to keep working.
If you are picking up, have your order number ready and state license. Your license must match the name on the order. Thank you so much for your patience as we try and work through these difficult times. Our team greatly appreciates your support. Give us a call during business hours at 804-495-1955 or e-mail info@triplecrossing.com with any questions.

Popular Items

Foeder-Aged Clever Girl Wild Ale
DDH Falcon Smash IPA$17.50
The mainstay we all know and love gets hit with an extra dry hop. We taste Falcon at its core, but with more orange slice, melon rind, peaches and cream, and our house ale’s ability to tie it all together. 7% ABV, 16oz 4pk $14.50
Green Dreams DIPA$17.50
Our ever experimental and rotating DIPA makes its return. This iteration takes us way back to one of the earliest variants. We hopped that beer, and this one, extensively with Columbus and Citra. The magic derived from what many would consider to be opposing hop character, is on full display here. Kept to a specific ratio that lies far from 50/50 we layered in the resin, dank pine grapefruit of Columbus o’er top the bright tropical mango-esque Citra.
Brewed with our multi-grain DIPA grist, we detect pulpy pink grapefruit, ripe mango, fresh cut douglas fir pine, and all manner of citrus zest. 8% ABV $18.00/4pk 16oz cans and available for onsite pours at all three locations.
Falcon Smash IPA$13.00
Our flagship IPA. Dank hop character from dry hop of Falconer's Flight, and a proprietary blend of rotating hop varietals. Fermented with our house ale strain.
Location

113 S Foushee St,

Richmond VA

Sunday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:59 pm
