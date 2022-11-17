Triple Crossing Beer - Midlothian

Oxeye Grisette

$15.00

Our latest mixed culture grisette was brewed with a simple grist consisting of Pilsner malt, wheat, and oats. We open fermented Oxeye in our Coolship, allowing a natural and elevated temperature based fermentation for several days and then transferred half of the nearly finished beer into stainless steel to finish fermentation right on to a dry hop of Strisselspalt and Sterling. After several months of conditioning, we selected one red wine barrel of a previous mixed fermentation grisette, to provide a touch of acidity, from the fall of 2019 to create what’s been in the bottle patiently carbonating and conditioning under cork and cap for quite some time. We notice deep earthy lemon zest, herbal tea, pink bubblegum, and an overall bright yet drying floral character. The complexity of these beers, gained through fermentation parameters and our own house culture, completely belies its welterweight abv of 4.5%. 750ml bottles for $15