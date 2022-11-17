Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Triple Crossing Beer - Midlothian

1101 Winterfield Xing

Midlothian, VA 23114

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Falcon Smash IPA
Valhalla DIPA
Czech Pale Lager

CANS & BOTTLES

Oxeye Grisette

Oxeye Grisette

$15.00

Our latest mixed culture grisette was brewed with a simple grist consisting of Pilsner malt, wheat, and oats. We open fermented Oxeye in our Coolship, allowing a natural and elevated temperature based fermentation for several days and then transferred half of the nearly finished beer into stainless steel to finish fermentation right on to a dry hop of Strisselspalt and Sterling. After several months of conditioning, we selected one red wine barrel of a previous mixed fermentation grisette, to provide a touch of acidity, from the fall of 2019 to create what’s been in the bottle patiently carbonating and conditioning under cork and cap for quite some time. We notice deep earthy lemon zest, herbal tea, pink bubblegum, and an overall bright yet drying floral character. The complexity of these beers, gained through fermentation parameters and our own house culture, completely belies its welterweight abv of 4.5%. 750ml bottles for $15

Czech Pale Lager

Czech Pale Lager

$13.00

Our pale Czech Lager returns in all its 10P glory. In all the mystique of the astoundingly cool Czech beer culture, nearly every beer on a menu has its starting gravity listed beside it, let alone the fact that some breweries will just name the beer “10P”. Regardless, we brewed this one with floor malted Raven Czech Pilsner via double decoction, hopped with Czech Saaz, and finally fermented with the most heralded of Czech Lager strains. After a lengthy conditioning period, the smaller starting gravity beer showcases a drier, leaner, rustic bready malt, vanilla wafer, with a spicy floral hop character and cleansing bitterness.

Hilltop Kellerbier

Hilltop Kellerbier

$13.00

An even further exploration of cold fermentation leads us into Franconian Kellerbier. A style we like to think might have been created out of the necessity to actually consume it rather than endure the perpetually long maturation of most lagers. Amber in color, we’re pouring this one deep into our 1⁄2 liter dimpled mugs. Naturally captured carbonation at super soft birthday party levels, this beer drinks more than comfortably. We taste floral, zesty herbal orange peel, and a malt forward country bread crust base to balance the scales.

Flowers at the Door Winter Lager

Flowers at the Door Winter Lager

$13.00

Our annual winter lager makes its return. Constructed to provide a slight increase in malt depth by way of a 100% German Vienna malt grist, and our double decoction regimen for both color and malt character intensification. Fermented with our house lager yeast and allowed to condition gracefully and carbonate incredibly slowly for the tightest of head forming bubbles. The result of this mostly “to style” beer, is the expression of complete and total toasty malt and lager yeast driven drinkability. We notice impressions of toasted honey whole wheat, crusty sourdough dry malt depth, and a lightly floral hop and fermentation derived cohesive character. 5% ABV

Falcon Smash IPA

Falcon Smash IPA

$14.00

Our ever faithful house IPA born from both the necessity of what we had to work with, and what we had to do. Brewed with a softer grist of North American 2 Row and Malted Wheat, fermented with our expressive house ale yeast, and dry hopped with a focus on the Falconers Flight hop blend, this beer delivers on balanced hop and yeast character of brighter citrus, orange pine marmalade, and stone fruit cohesion.

Clever Girl IPA

Clever Girl IPA

$15.00

Clever Girl IPA, our incredibly light bodied, soft and dry American IPA with impressions of tropical citrus, and hints of blueberry and orange blossoms. Hopped generously with Citra and Mosaic hops. This beer just never lets any of us down. 6% ABV

Valhalla DIPA

Valhalla DIPA

$18.00

One of our original DIPAs, featuring all citra hops. Pungent, dank, like biting into a juicy peach, melon, tropical orange, apricot and coconut cream, incredibly smooth mouthfeel. 8%

Nectar and Knife DIPA

Nectar and Knife DIPA

$18.00

Our house DIPA hopped extensively with one of our favorite hop combinations: Simcoe and Mosaic. This batch displays intense notes of ripe mandarin orange, grapefruit zest, pineapple cream and a lightly floral character with that classic, complimentary fresh-cut pine finish.

T-Shirts

Black Tee: Yellow Triangle

Black Tee: Yellow Triangle

$18.00+
OG Falcon Tee

OG Falcon Tee

$20.00+
Without End Tee

Without End Tee

$20.00+
Retro Green TC Tee

Retro Green TC Tee

$20.00+
Black and Gray Pocket Tee

Black and Gray Pocket Tee

$20.00+
New Falcon Smash Tee

New Falcon Smash Tee

$20.00+
Floraison Tee

Floraison Tee

$20.00+

Hats

Navy Blue Dad Hat: TC Script

Navy Blue Dad Hat: TC Script

$25.00
Maroon Dad Hat: TC Script

Maroon Dad Hat: TC Script

$25.00
Black Dad Hat: Rectangle Patch

Black Dad Hat: Rectangle Patch

$25.00
Black Dad Hat: Diamond Patch

Black Dad Hat: Diamond Patch

$25.00
Grey & Black Mesh: Diamond Patch

Grey & Black Mesh: Diamond Patch

$25.00
Black and Grey Mesh: Circle Patch

Black and Grey Mesh: Circle Patch

$25.00
Black Mesh Snapback: Triangle Stitch

Black Mesh Snapback: Triangle Stitch

$25.00
Khaki Hat: Rectangle Patch

Khaki Hat: Rectangle Patch

$25.00
Hunter Green 5-Panel: Orange Script

Hunter Green 5-Panel: Orange Script

$25.00
Black and Grey Corduroy Mesh: Triangles Patch

Black and Grey Corduroy Mesh: Triangles Patch

$25.00

Misc

Koozie: Yellow Script

Koozie: Yellow Script

$2.00
Koozie: Black Script

Koozie: Black Script

$2.00
Clever Girl Rectangle Sticker

Clever Girl Rectangle Sticker

$1.50
Triangle Sticker

Triangle Sticker

$1.50
Jellyfish Sticker

Jellyfish Sticker

$3.00+
Clever Girl Dino Head Sticker

Clever Girl Dino Head Sticker

$3.00+
Frisbee Clever Girl

Frisbee Clever Girl

$12.00

Glows in the dark.

Glassware

Dayton Glass

Dayton Glass

$8.00
Willi Becher Glass

Willi Becher Glass

$8.00
Stemmed Glass

Stemmed Glass

$5.00
Tulip Glass

Tulip Glass

$5.00
Dimple Mug

Dimple Mug

$8.00
Stein Dimple

Stein Dimple

$8.00
Deep Dark Woods Tulip

Deep Dark Woods Tulip

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Our tasting room is now open from 12-10pm M-Sat and 12-8pm Sun.

Location

1101 Winterfield Xing, Midlothian, VA 23114

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Triple Crossing Beer - Midlothian image

