Trophy Pizza

We are known for our inventive and delicious beer and nationally renowned pizzas. Beer, wine, and full food menu available to go! Follow us on social media to find out more.

827 West Morgan street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Small Build Your Own$8.00
Small Greek Salad$8.00
Romaine, olives, feta, red onions, cucumber, tomatoes, banana peppers, red wine vinaigrette
Wings$10.00
Served with our Housemade Parmesan Peppercorn Sauce. (Sorry, no blue cheese dressing)
Large Cheese$17.00
Large Best Dressed$26.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Spinach, Red Onions, Pepperoni, Bacon, Lamb Sausage
Brussels Sprouts$8.00
tossed in Hot Honey
Small Most Loyal$11.00
Basil Pesto, Mozzarella, Roasted Chicken, Roma Tomatoes, Honey
Large Greek Salad$14.00
Romaine, olives, feta, red onions, cucumber, tomatoes, banana peppers, red wine vinaigrette
Large Build Your Own$17.00
Large Most Loyal$26.00
Basil Pesto, Mozzarella, Roasted Chicken, Roma Tomatoes, Honey
See full menu

Location

Raleigh NC

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Clouds Raleigh

No reviews yet

headquartered in the growing Triangle region in North Carolina, Clouds Brewing has brought great food and great beer to the region since 2015. With two full-service restaurants in Downtown Raleigh and Downtown Durham, Clouds Brewing operates a 15-bbl, 1000 bbl/year brewhouse in North Raleigh just inside the beltline. Originally founded as “German Inspired, American Made” beer, Clouds Brewing has been dedicated to bringing you a variety of beers in far-ranging styles. From an assortment of year-round beers as well as newer, popular options and seasonal favorites.

The Rockford

No reviews yet

Locally-sourced and delicious, The Rockford uses familiar ingredients in unique and fun combinations to bring you sandwiches, sides, and main plates!

Hibernian Pub Downtown

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

CowBar

No reviews yet

Cow Bar – A handcrafted artisan burger joint. CowBar prides itself in producing a unique take on the old standard burger with Hand Cut Fries and All Beef Hotdogs.

