Two Bucks

Happy Hour Every Hour

36931 DETROIT ROAD

Popular Items

Sage Fry Basket$5.75
Hand Cut Fries, Fresh Sage
Classic Burger$8.00
CHEDDAR CHEESE, ICEBERG, TOMATO, ONION, PICKLE
Wings Traditional - 10$14.00
14" Pizza$13.95
Mootz Sticks$9.50
Mozzarella Sticks Served with Marinara
Original Mac$8.00
Smoked Gouda Sauce over Cavatapii Noodles, Garnished w/ Scallions
Wings Boneless - 10$13.00
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.00
Buffalo Chicken, | Greens | Tomato | Cheddar Cheese | Celery | Ranch | Served with Fries or Veggie Chips
Rancher Mac$10.00
Smoked Gouda Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, Spicy, Cheddar Cheese
Onion Tangler Basket$6.00
Served with Spicy Ranch
36931 DETROIT ROAD

Avon OH

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
