Uahi Island Grill

When we opened Uahi Island Grill in September of 2007 our mission statement was simple: strive to serve delicious, fresh island flavors using wholesome, housemade products, local produce whenever possible, and take-out containers and utensils made from biocompostable plant fibers.
We hope to see you soon. Mahalo!

PASTA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

33 Aulike St • $$

Avg 4.3 (1053 reviews)

Popular Items

Garlic Chicken$13.29
Fried boneless thighs with a garlic teriyaki drizzle. Includes choice of rice and side
Garlic Ahi$19.99
Fried Ahi belly glazed with garlic teriyaki butter. Includes choice of rice and side
Kalua Pork w/Kale$12.99
Local style slow-roasted pork sautéed with kale. Includes choice of rice and side
French Fry Basket$4.99
Golden crispy french fries served with ketchup and housemade chili aioli
Furikake Calamari$14.99
Crispy panko fried calamari with Japanese seaweed flakes and a sweet-spicy sriracha sauce
Pesto Fish$21.99
Grilled fish of the day topped with macadamia nut pesto and sautéed vegetables. Served over linguine alfredo
Ahi Cake Katsu$19.99
Panko crusted ahi patties topped with chili aioli, katsu sauce, furikake, green onion, and pickled red ginger. Includes choice of rice and side.
Garlic Shrimp$19.99
Jumbo fried shrimp sautéed in garlic butter. Includes choice of rice and side
Red Curry Fish$21.99
Grilled fish topped with Thai red coconut curry. Served with rice and green papaya salad. This dish was featured on Food Network's Diners, Drive Ins, and Dives
Furikake Tofu$11.99
Grilled tofu glazed with garlic teriyaki and Japanese seaweed flakes. Includes choice of rice and side
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

33 Aulike St

Kailua HI

Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
