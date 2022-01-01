Uahi Island Grill
When we opened Uahi Island Grill in September of 2007 our mission statement was simple: strive to serve delicious, fresh island flavors using wholesome, housemade products, local produce whenever possible, and take-out containers and utensils made from biocompostable plant fibers.
We hope to see you soon. Mahalo!
PASTA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
33 Aulike St • $$
33 Aulike St
Kailua HI
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
