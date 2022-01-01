Go
Toast

Unbranded Brewing Company

Crowlers, 4-packs, and Wine for take-out or delivery!

1395 E. 11th Ave

Avg 5 (65 reviews)

Popular Items

Salt & Lime Lager 4pk (16oz)$12.00
Lager- 5.5%ABV, 13 IBUs, 3 SRM
A bright, refreshing, pool-side summer lager treated with sea salt and fresh lime juice.
Guava Wheat Ale 4pk (16oz)$14.00
Fruit Beer · 4.9% · Hialeah, FL
A colorful American Wheat Ale with citrusy, passion fruit hop notes to complement loads of guayaba. An easy-drinking fruit beer for guava-lovers.
Mango Hill 4pk (16oz)$20.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1395 E. 11th Ave

Hialeah FL

Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Kush By Stephens

No reviews yet

Florida's Oldest NY-Style deli est. 1954
Instead of Roses & a Hug SEND THEM MATZOH IN A JUG

Al’s New York Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy scratch made New York style pizza. The garlic rolls are amazing and everything is made with with that New York style you know and love.

Hanavana Wine And Tapas

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lemon Peppers

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston