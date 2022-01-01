Go
Uncle Harry's NY Bagelry

4950 N. Cedar

Popular Items

Canadian Bacon Beggelwich$5.49
Our Original Beggelwich: A Toasted, Buttered Bagel with Eggs, Canadian Bacon & American Cheese
Single Bagels in a Bag$1.79
No Schmear Included
The Ultimate Beggelwich$6.39
A Toasted, Buttered Bagel with Eggs, Sausage, Bacon, Hash Browns & American Cheese
Spinach Florentine Beggelwich$5.89
A Toasted, Buttered Bagel with Spinach, Onions, Tomatoes, & Provolone Cheese
Bacon Beggelwich$5.89
A Toasted, Buttered Bagel with Bacon, Eggs & American Cheese
Dozen Deal$19.99
13 bagels & 2 tubs of Cream Cheese Schmears
Cali Beggelwich$6.79
A Toasted, Buttered Bagel with Bacon, Eggs, Tomatoes, Avocados & Provolone Cheese.
Ham Beggelwich$5.89
A Toasted, Buttered Bagel with Eggs, Ham & American Cheese
Sausage Beggelwich$5.89
A Toasted, Buttered Bagel with Sausage, Eggs & American Cheese
Bagels w/ Schmear$1.79
Toasted with your favorite Schmear & more.
Location

Fresno CA

Sunday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
