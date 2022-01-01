Go
Toast
  • /
  • Minot
  • /
  • Uncle Maddio’s Minot

Uncle Maddio’s Minot

Come in and enjoy!

3310 16th St SW

No reviews yet

Location

3310 16th St SW

Minot ND

Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Badlands Restaurant & Bar

No reviews yet

Badlands
Fresh, Friendly, with Family !
Local comfort food Restaurant & Bar for any occasion. Dine in, Pick up and also delivery. blgrill.com

Aces Casino & Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

THE STATION

No reviews yet

Dine-In, Drive-Thru, and Patio Seating available.

Schatz Crossroads Restaurant

No reviews yet

Home on the road…that’s what we’re all about. Home style cooking a comfortable atmosphere and friendly service. Family owned and operated since 1977.
From Mamma Schatz’ legendary breakfasts to her home made pies,
baked goods, made-from-scratch succulent soups or hearty steak and eggs…. Breakfast lunch or dinner, there is something for every appetite. We are open 24/7/365 days a year!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston