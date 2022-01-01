Val's Restaurant
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
75 Reservoir St • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
75 Reservoir St
Holden MA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Wayland Winter Farmer's Market
A grilled cheese food trailer for any occasion! Slinging grilled cheese all over Massachusetts. Check Facebook and Instagram for our weekly schedule! The address listed here is not where we serve.
Papa Gino's
Come in and enjoy!
Thai House Of Holden
We will update as soon as we have an opening date. Thank you very much for your kind support !
Siam 9
Authentic Thai Cuisine!