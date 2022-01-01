Go
Toast

Vaughan Cheese

Come in and enjoy!

4116 7th st #784

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Charcuterie Means Meats$20.00
4 meats, all meats, cured, sliced, etc.
Roasted Red Pepper and MD Goat Cheese$8.00
olive oil, baguette
Bread & Butter$5.00
Monger's Choice- 5 cheese$30.00
5 cheeses, mongers choice, the best of the best right now
"Muffeletta"$16.00
salami, mortadella, ham, havarti, olive salad
Cheddar is a Verb$18.00
Grilled Cheese & Soup$16.00
House Spiced Nuts$4.00
cashews, walnuts, almonds, rosemary, salt, sugar
Cured Olives$5.00
picholine, kalamata, castelvetrano, lemon zest
Crudite$8.00
raw veggies, parsley almond spread
See full menu

Location

4116 7th st #784

North Beach MD

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hook & Vine Kitchen and Bar

No reviews yet

Eat, Drink and Make a Friend!

Chesapeake Market & Deli

No reviews yet

Fast, Casual, Friendly
Serving all the freshest flavors of the Bay!

Pinky's Eatery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

South County Cafe

No reviews yet

South County Cafe brings back the nostalgia of the food Mom made at home. Fresh ingredients combine decades old recipes with a touch of today's food trends. Take a look at the menu and choose from hand cracked eggs over easy to jumbo lump crabcakes and everything in between. Now featuring an espresso bar and fresh baked pastries.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston