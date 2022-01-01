Go
Versi Vino

Order wine online for curbside (or inside) pick-up.

TAPAS

461 Route 38 W

Avg 5 (41 reviews)

Popular Items

Carignan, Grenache | Chateau d'Oupia | Les Hérétiques | Languedoc-Roussillon, France | '20$13.00
The Carignan vines average 40 years in age, with some of them being up over 100 years old. The fruit is sustainably farmed and harvested partly by hand and partly by machine. The Carignan remains in whole clusters and goes through a carbonic maceration in tank. The Grenache is destemmed and goes through a 3-4-week maceration in concrete vats. Fermentation is with selected yeasts. The two varieties are blended and aged in tank. The wine is bottled with a light, non-sterile filtration. "Les Hérétiques" is a nod to the Cathars, a heretical Christian group based in the Languedoc but wiped out by order of Pope Innocent III in 1208 in response to the murder of a papal representative by a Cathar supporter near Minervois. The castle which is the home of Château d'Oupia dates back to this time as well
Chardonnay | Matthiason | Linda Vista Vineyard | Napa Valley, USA | '20$31.00
Gamay | Georges Descombes | Morgon | Morgon | Beaujolais, France | '19$25.00
Georges Descombes, one of the best winemakers in Beaujolais, captured the lush fruit of the 2019 vintage with moderate alcohol, lovely aromas and silky, supple, lush fruit on the palate. This is a delicious Morgon in a riper style that will drink beautifully over the next five years. Can be served slightly chilled. Semi-carbonic, whole-cluster fermentation in concrete, fiberglass and stainless steel containers. Aging in large foudres and barrels. Blackberry, red currant and violet aromas (crunchy fruit)
Sauvignon Blanc | Stolpman Vineyards | Ballard Canyon, CA | 2020$20.00
10 ITEM BOARD$50.00
Luca Bosio Vineyards | Moscato d'Asti$14.00
Moscato D’Asti is not just any Moscato – it is notoriously complex and must abide by the laws of the DOCG! This one is 5.5% ABV with 130 g/L of residual sugar. It ferments in steel and ages on lees for 2 months. It is powerfully aromatics displaying floral and honey notes with a lively palate. This wine makes for a great aperitif, or you can serve it for or with desserts. If dining in, we recommend it with the cambozola cheese or hazelnut crunch chocolate mousse torte.
Domaine de la Combe, Muscadet Sèvre-et-Maine Vendange Nocturne '20$15.00
Vendange Nocturne = Night Harvest. This harvest this entire vineyard during the night to preserve freshness and acidity in the grapes. The juice stays in contact with the skin for 12 hours and then fermented with native yeast the yeast from the grapes/vineyard. Made in stainless, bottles in December (ie no ageing). This is the quintessential Light/Bright wine when I think of this category.Notes: light bodied, saline-like acidity, lemon zest, unripe green apple, citrus notes.
Prosecco | Contessa | Brut | Treviso, Italy | NV$12.00
100% Glera.
A brilliant straw yellow colour, a nose that's fruity and intense, and a fresh and well-balanced palate. This wine is the perfect aperitif, and goes well with any appetizers, white meats or fish.
Love You Bunches Rosé 2021$17.00
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Gift Cards
Sommelier
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

461 Route 38 W

Maple Shade NJ

Sunday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
