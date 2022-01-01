Versi Vino

The Carignan vines average 40 years in age, with some of them being up over 100 years old. The fruit is sustainably farmed and harvested partly by hand and partly by machine. The Carignan remains in whole clusters and goes through a carbonic maceration in tank. The Grenache is destemmed and goes through a 3-4-week maceration in concrete vats. Fermentation is with selected yeasts. The two varieties are blended and aged in tank. The wine is bottled with a light, non-sterile filtration. "Les Hérétiques" is a nod to the Cathars, a heretical Christian group based in the Languedoc but wiped out by order of Pope Innocent III in 1208 in response to the murder of a papal representative by a Cathar supporter near Minervois. The castle which is the home of Château d'Oupia dates back to this time as well

