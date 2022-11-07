Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Juice & Smoothies

Mi Ranchito Mexican Food Store

993 Reviews

$

18 E Camden Ave

Moorestown, NJ 08057

Popular Items

Street Tacos
Birria Tacos
Burritos

Drinks

Mexican sodas, milk shakes, aguas frescas, smoothies, etc.

Mexican Sodas

Mexican imported sodas.

Natural Juice

Fresh squeezed oranges.

Mangonada

Fresh Mango Smoothie, served with chamoy sauce and a chili tamarind lollipop.

Piña Colada

Fresh pineapple & coconut cream topped with whipped cream and cherries.

Milk Shakes

$3.99+

Whole milk Sugar and your favorite fruit.

Smoothies

Choose your favorite fruit flavor.

Aguas Frescas

$3.99+

Mexican fresh fruit water mix.

Appetizers

Guacamole & Chips

Guacamole & Chips

$9.99

8 oz Fresh Homemade Guacamole Served with Homemade tortilla Chips.

Appetizer Nachos

$8.99

Topped with black refried beans, lettuce, cream, cheese & avocado.

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$9.99

Crispy breaded wings, with a side of Mexican Hot sauce.

Fried Calamari

$9.99

Crispy and well seasoned served with chipotle mayo sauce.

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

6 Pieces Mozzarella Sticks fried to the Order.

Tamal Oaxaqueño

Tamal Oaxaqueño

$4.99

Homemade tamal Oaxaqueño with chicken, green sauce, cheese and cream. Wrapped in banana leaf.

Elote. corn on the cob

Elote. corn on the cob

$4.99

Dressed with Mayonnaise & Cotija Cheese

Esquite

$5.99

Off the cob corn. Topped with mayo, cotija cheese & tajin.

Sides

Cactus Salad

$5.99

Cactus, onions, cilantro, radish & pickled jalapeños. 8oz.

Pico De Gallo

$3.99+

Plum tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, cilantro & olive oil.

French Fries

$3.99+

Made to order small size or large size.

Mexican Rice

$3.99

Daily made Mexican style rice.

Refried Beans

$3.99

Homemade from scratch using Mama's recipes.

Rice & Beans

$5.99

Rice and beans combo.

Sweet plantains c/c

$4.99

Deep fried served with cream and cotija cheese .

Guacamole 4oz

$3.99+

Fresh homemade.

Cream 4oz

$2.50

Queso Fresco 4oz

$2.50

Street Tacos

Street Tacos

Street Tacos

Homemade Corn Tortillas, Your Favorite Meat, topped with Onions and Cilantro served with salsas on the side, limes & Cucumbers.

Birria Tacos

Birria Tacos

$14.99

3 Flour Tortilla Tacos with Birria Beef and Melted Cheese. Topped with Onions, Cilantro and served with a side of Birria Sauce and Limes.

Shrimp Tempura Tacos

Shrimp tempura tacos

$4.30

Flour tortilla tacos served with lettuce chipotle-mayo, limes and cucumbers. Order as many as you like

For Kids

Chicken Fingers

$6.99

Served with French fries.

Arroz con Pollo

$6.99

Breaded chicken breast served with Mexican rice & cheese.

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Kids Quesadilla

$6.99

Shredded chicken and Oaxaca cheese, topped with cream & cheese.

Kids Tacos

$6.99

Two Tacos Served with your favorite Meat & Ground Cheese.

Platters

Mojarra Frita

Mojarra Frita

$22.99

Whole Bronzino pan-fried until crispy, served with Mexican rice and house salad made with iceberg, cilantro, cucumbers, onions, tomatoes, olive oil, lime juice and cheese.

Mi Ranchito Platter

$21.99

Grilled chicken breast, chorizo, shrimp and grilled cactus leaf combo served with Mexican rice, refried beans, avocado, jalapeño and cheese.

Carne Asada

$21.99

Beef Steak, shrimp, onions, & grilled cactus leaf, served with Mexican rice, refried beans, avocado, jalapeño & Cheese.

Fajitas

Seared bell peppers, onions, served with Mexican rice, refried beans, avocado & Cheese.

A la Mexicana

$17.99+

Sauteed jalapeños, plum tomatoes & onions. served with Mexican rice, refried beans, avocado & queso fresco.

Enchiladas de Pollo

$15.99

Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, topped with cream, onions, queso fresco & avocado. (mole sauce contains nuts and seasame seeds).

Chiles Rellenos

$16.99

Poblano peppers stuffed with Oaxaca Cheese, egg battered, served with tomato sauce and Mexican rice.

Flautas

$12.99

Deep fried Taquitos topped with lettuce, cream & cheese.

Chilaquiles

$12.99

Red or Green sauce tortilla chips topped with lettuce, cheese, cream and avocado.

Nachos con Carne

Nachos con carne

$12.99

Homemade tortilla chips topped with refried beans, lettuce, Queso, Crema fresca & avocado.

Huaraches

Huaraches

Huaraches

$11.99

Flat Homemade tortilla stuffed with beans. Topped with cactus salad and queso fresco.

Burritos

Burritos

Burritos

$11.99

Flour tortilla Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, cream, tomatoes, cheese & French fries.

Chimichangas

Chimichangas

$11.99

Deep fried filled with your favorite meat, refried beans & Oaxaca Cheese. Topped with cheese, cream and served with a side of rice.

Picaditas

Picaditas

$13.99

Thick round tortilla lightly pan fried, topped with refried beans, onion, cilantro & Queso fresco. 3 Pieces.

Tostadas

Tostadas

Tostadas

$12.99

Three flat crispy shell tortilla topped with refried beans, lettuce, cream & cheese.

Quesadillas

Corn Quesadilla

$7.99

Corn tortilla Oaxaca cheese and meat. topped with lettuce, cheese and cream.

Flour Quesadilla

$8.99

Flour Tortilla Oaxaca cheese and meat. topped with lettuce, cheese and cream.

Molotes

Molotes

Molotes

$7.99

Deep fried quesadilla topped with Mexican Crema & Queso fresco.

Tortas

Torta Cubana

$11.99

Mexican Sandwich. Breaded chicken breast, pork franks, fried egg, mayonnaise, beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado, onions and chipotle. served with French fries.

Torta Hawaiana

$11.99

Mexican Sandwich. Breaded chicken breast, pineapple, ham, mayonnaise, beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado, onions and chipotle. Served with French fries.

Torta Milanesa de Res

$11.99

Mexican Sandwich. Breaded veal cutlet, mayonnaise, beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado, onions and chipotle. Served with French fries.

Torta Mi Ranchito

$10.99

Mexican Sandwich. Grilled chicken, mayonnaise, beans, lettuce, tomato, onions, jalapeño, and avocado. Served with French fries.

Torta Milanesa De Pollo

$10.99

Mexican Sandwich. Breaded chicken breast, mayonnaise, beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado, onions and chipotle. Served with French fries.

Torta Campechana

$9.99

Al pastor, Enchilada, Chorizo and Carnitas mixed with avocado, onions, cilantro and Oaxaca cheese. Served with a side of French fries.

Torta Chorizo Queso

$9.99

Mexican Sandwich. Chorizo, Oaxaca cheese, onions cilantro and avocado. served with French fries.

Torta El Chavo

$9.99

Mexican Sandwich. Imported ham, cheese, beans, lettuce, tomato and avocado. Served with French fries.

Salads

Small House Salad

$4.99

Iceberg Lettuce, Cucumbers, Onions, Cilantro, Tomatoes & Avocado dressed with Fresh Squeezed Limes and Olive oil. Topped with your Favorite Protein.

Lrg House Salad

$7.99

Iceberg Lettuce, Cucumbers, Onions, Cilantro, Tomatoes & Avocado dressed with Fresh Squeezed Limes and Olive oil. Topped with your Favorite Protein.

Dessert

served with vanilla sweet cream sauce.
Tres leches vainilla cake

Tres leches vainilla cake

$4.99

Sweet plantains dessert

$4.99

served with vanilla sweet cream sauce.

Churros

$4.99

Flan

$4.99

Homemade caramel custard.

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

18 E Camden Ave, Moorestown, NJ 08057

Directions

Mi Ranchito Mexican Food Store image
Mi Ranchito Mexican Food Store image
Mi Ranchito Mexican Food Store image

