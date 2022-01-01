Go
Vibes Gourmet Burgers

Come in and enjoy!

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

25 S MAIN ST • $$

Avg 4.6 (2327 reviews)

Popular Items

Primary Burger$8.99
Choice of patty, on brioche bun with your choice of toppings
The Unusual$11.49
Applewood smoked bacon, Vermont cheddar, sliced fresh apple, crisp lettuce, pickled jalapenos, and whipped peanut butter
Vibes Poutine$9.49
Fresh mozzarella curds, rich demi-glace, sliced green onions
Concord's Own$11.49
Applewood smoked bacon, Vermont cheddar, sliced fresh apple, crisp lettuce, NH maple syrup
Vibes Chicken Tenders & Fries$9.49
Crispy and golden chicken, french fries and choice of dipping sauce
Malibu$11.49
Sliced avocado, chipotle mayo, baby arugula leaves, fresh herbed goat cheese
Memphis$11.49
Sweet onion, sliced pickles, BBQ pulled pork, smoked gouda cheese
All Natural French Fries
Kid's Burger$7.99
Lone Star$11.49
BBQ sauce, crispy onion rings, fresh lettuce, smoked gouda
25 S MAIN ST

Concord NH

Sunday12:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 7:00 pm
