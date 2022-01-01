Go
Village Pizza - Killeen

Village Pizza is a locally owned business that is dedicated to providing the highest quality food and service. We're the best place in town for fresh cooked, authentic East Coast style pizza, calzones, stomboli, pastas, wings, salads paired with cool, refreshing soft drinks. Our products are made from scratch and baked daily to provide you with the freshest, most delicious around.
Whether you're looking for a quick bite to eat on the go, or have a place to have a nice, sit-down meal with the family, Village Pizza has what you want. Don't just take our word for it, come stop by in Killeen, TX and see for yourself just why we're the best pizza place around, we'll save a slice for you!

2710 S CLEAR CREEK RD Suite 101

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Mozzarella Sticks$4.99
Deep fried breaded mozzarella cheese sticks. Crispy on the outside and gooey on the inside. Served with our marinara sauce for dipping.
14" Cheese$10.75
All of our pizzas are made to order using only the freshest ingredients starting with our house made pizza dough, handcrafted pizza sauce, and finest whole milk mozzarella cheese.
18" Cheese$14.50
All of our pizzas are made to order using only the freshest ingredients starting with our house made pizza dough, handcrafted pizza sauce, and finest whole milk mozzarella cheese.
French Fries
Made to order, a small order is 1/2 lb. and a large order is 1 lb. of fries.
16" Cheese$12.50
All of our pizzas are made to order using only the freshest ingredients starting with our house made pizza dough, handcrafted pizza sauce, and finest whole milk mozzarella cheese.
Garlic Knots
Our knots are made with mozzarella cheese wrapped in our house made pizza dough and basted with garlic butter. Served with our house made marinara sauce for dipping.
8" Cheese$6.00
All of our pizzas are made to order using only the freshest ingredients starting with our house made pizza dough, handcrafted pizza sauce, and finest whole milk mozzarella cheese.
Fettuccini Alfredo$8.99
Our fettuccini noodles tossed with our scratch-made alfredo sauce and served with a breadstick.
Cannoli$2.79
Our famous Cannoli that we get from a small company on the East Coast and filled to order with a sweet ricotta cheese filling.
Dressings
Location

Killeen TX

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
