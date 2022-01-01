Vintage Coffee Cafe
Vintage Coffee Cafe is located in the heart of Mount Pleasant, SC inside a renovated coastal cottage. Serving up local coffee, espresso beverages, fresh homemade breakfast and lunch offerings, as well as options for the kids! Visit our website at www.vintagecoffeecafe.com for more information.
219 Simmons Street
Location
Mount Pleasant SC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
