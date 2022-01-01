Go
Art's Bar and Grill

Situated in the heart of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, Art’s Bar & Grill is a local favorite! Stop in for lunch or dinner and try some of our legendary Lowcountry cuisine, attend one of our famous oyster roasts, listen to local artists, join the karaoke madness, or just come on down to relax! We'll take care of the rest.
413 Coleman Blvd

Popular Items

French Dip$13.50
House sliced premium roast beef stacked on a toasted mini-baguette with provolone cheese. Served with Au Jus.
Flounder Sandwich$13.25
Voted "Best Flounder Sandwich in Charleston"
Two big crispy filets of tender flounder served on a fresh brioche bun with lettuce & tomato.
Side Salad$4.00
A smaller version of our house salad! Fresh cut lettuce topped with tomatoes, onions, cucumber, mushrooms, cheese, and croutons. Served with your choice of salad dressing.
Side of Fries$3.00
Side of Potato Salad$3.50
Pimento & Bacon Grilled Cheese$10.95
Side Caesar$4.00
House Salad$10.00
Fresh cut lettuce topped with tomatoes, onions, cucumber, mushrooms, cheese, and croutons. Served with your choice of salad dressing.
Side of Cole Slaw$3.00
Side of Okra$5.00
Mount Pleasant SC

Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Page's Okra Grill

Local Food for Local Folks!

Page's Catering & Special Meals

Page's Okra Grill

Page's Food Truck on the Go!

Come in and enjoy!

The Mill Street Tavern

The Mill Street Tavern boasts the most beautiful views on historic Shem Creek in Mt. Pleasant. Our food menus feature Sushi, Fried Chicken, Burgers and Sandwiches, in addition to shareable Snacks, Wings, Salads and Entrees. We are proud to partner with many local Low Country purveyors to provide the best possible ingredients, including Shem Creek’s own Tarvin Seafood, Geechie Boy Mill in Edisto and Anson Mills in Columbia. Our beer menu strikes a nice balance between domestic favorites and local craft brews, while our All-American wine list consists or Red and White varietals from throughout the country. Join us on the newly remodeled Roof Deck for a Tiki inspired cocktail any time of day!

