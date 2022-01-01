Go
Waypoint Pizza

Serving Belvedere and Tiburon since 1997

PIZZA

15 Main Street • $$

Avg 4.4 (1929 reviews)

Popular Items

L - Gourmet Sausage$28.95
mushrooms, Italian sausage, green peppers, olives, white onion, mozzarella, and herbs and spices
Walk the Flank$16.95
flank steak, garlic shallot, tomatoes, mozzarella, red onion, romaine lettuce, and creamy garlic dressing
S - Gourmet Sausage$20.95
mushrooms, Italian sausage, green peppers, olives, white onion, mozzarella, and herbs and spices
Transpac$12.95
mixed greens, pears, gorgonzola, spicy walnuts, chardonnay vinaigrette
America's Cup$11.95
romaine lettuce, parmesan, fresh croutons, creamy garlic dressing
16 inch Pizza$21.95
12 inch Pizza$16.95
Dough Sticks$7.95
Meatballs(3)$8.95
Shamrock$14.95
pesto, tomato, mozzarella, romaine lettuce, chicken or shrimp, and creamy garlic dressing
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

15 Main Street

Tiburon CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
