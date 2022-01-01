Go
Toast

Wayward Smoke House

Come in and enjoy!

1117 South Charles St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Candied Bacon$8.00
Wings$16.00
Limp Brisket$16.00
Burnt End Beans side$5.00
The Wayward Burger$15.00
Blackened Chicken Pasta$18.00
Korean Pork Belly Bites$13.00
Fries side$5.00
Brisket Grilled Cheese French Dip$16.00
Caps Bus Trip Ticket (1) *includes* Bfast Buff, AYCD, TRANSPORTATION TO AND FROM, CAPS ticket
See full menu

Location

1117 South Charles St

Baltimore MD

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

P.A.L.M.

No reviews yet

Pretty. Awesome. Live. Music.
A live music bar in the heart of Fed Hill.

BRD - Federal Hill

No reviews yet

The Best Fried Chicken Sandos, Tenders and Fries!

Ramen Utsuke

No reviews yet

Serves authentic Ramen dishes in addition to a vast array of side dishes such as Sushi Roll, Poke Bowl, Gyoza and Tako-yaki among many others. We have many vegetarian and vegan options.

Blowfish Poke & Grill

No reviews yet

We are a Hawaiian eatery serving Poke Bowls as well as Hawaiian entrees! We look forward to meeting you!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston