Wayward Smoke House
Come in and enjoy!
1117 South Charles St
Popular Items
Location
1117 South Charles St
Baltimore MD
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
P.A.L.M.
Pretty. Awesome. Live. Music.
A live music bar in the heart of Fed Hill.
BRD - Federal Hill
The Best Fried Chicken Sandos, Tenders and Fries!
Ramen Utsuke
Serves authentic Ramen dishes in addition to a vast array of side dishes such as Sushi Roll, Poke Bowl, Gyoza and Tako-yaki among many others. We have many vegetarian and vegan options.
Blowfish Poke & Grill
We are a Hawaiian eatery serving Poke Bowls as well as Hawaiian entrees! We look forward to meeting you!