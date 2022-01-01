Go
Weirs Diner image

Weirs Diner

Open today 10:30 AM - 10:00 PM

StarStarStarStar

191 Reviews

$

1208 Weirs Blvd

Laconia, NH 03246

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm

Location

1208 Weirs Blvd, Laconia NH 03246

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Bar Salida

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sal's Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Craft Beer Xchange

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

The Looney Bin Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Welcome to the Looney Bin Bar & Grill!
Come visit us in the heart of the Lakes Region

Weirs Diner

orange star4.0 • 191 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston