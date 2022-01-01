Go
West Shore Cafe and Inn

Old Tahoe Charm, Fresh California Cuisine

5160 West Lake Blvd • $$

Avg 4.4 (1709 reviews)

Pacific Salmon$48.00
sticky rice, chili roasted carrots, ponzu sauce, scallion kimchi
House Burrata$19.00
Grilled anjou pear, lavender truffle honey, focaccia bread, basil
Kid's Cheese Pizza$12.00
Creekstone Angus New York Strip$49.00
house garlic truffle fries, spinach salad, bordelaise sauce
Kid's Chicken Tenders$12.00
french fries
Fried Brussel Sprouts$12.00
tomato apricot jam, marcona almonds
Miso Carrots$9.00
scallion kimchi
Kid's Macaroni & Cheese$12.00
Caesar Salad$17.00
Romaine hearts, baby kale, parmesan, house dressing, croutons
Kid's Cheeseburger$12.00
french fries
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Sommelier
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Sunday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 12:00 am
The Dog and Bear- Tahoma

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sunnyside Restaurant & Lodge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! We have lakefront full service dining and take out counter service! This is how you do lakefront dining! Enjoy.

Rusty's Kitchen at Granlibakken Tahoe

No reviews yet

Rusty's Kitchen is located in Granlibakken's historic ski hut. Serving snacks and drinks, and delicious Mexican food. Closed for the season.

Granlibakken Resort - Food Truck

No reviews yet

It’s taco time with casual Mexican cuisine, including street tacos, nachos, and burritos, served from our Food Truck which is currently available for private hire.

