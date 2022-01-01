Go
Wingcraft Kitchen and Beer Bar

American gastropub serving high quality pub fare with 40 craft drafts and a full bar.

HAMBURGERS

2010 Baltic Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (2414 reviews)

Popular Items

Classic Pub Burger$16.99
Creekstone Farms 100% Black Angus Short Rib Briskett and Chuck by butcher Pat LaFrieda served on a localy made artisan bun
Bacon Cheddar Burger$17.99
Creekstone Farms 100% Black Angus Short Rib Briskett and Chuck by butcher Pat LaFrieda served on a localy made artisan bun
Wings - 8 Snack$14.99
French Fries$4.99
Boneless 8 Bites$12.99
Short Rib Grilled Cheese$17.99
Braised Short Rib, Cheddar, American, Soup Onions, Mozzarella
Short Rib Tater Tots$14.99
Braised Short Rib, House Made Cheese Sauce
Bacon, Cheddar, Sour Cream, Chives
Tenders 4 Snack$12.99
Wings - 18 Share$32.99
Caesar Salad$14.99
Grated Reggiano, Home Made Croutons, Caesar Dressing
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

2010 Baltic Ave

Atlantic City NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
