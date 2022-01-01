Go
Toast

Wingin It Bar and Grille

Come on in and enjoy!

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1625 N Main St • $$

Avg 4.6 (7896 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1625 N Main St

Fuquay Varina NC

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Eggs Up Grill

No reviews yet

Home to the whole neighborhood, serving smiles from sunup through lunch.

Johnny's Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Mason Jar Lager Co

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Vicious Fishes - Fuquay

No reviews yet

Brewery gastropub combining craft beer, fresh bar food and signature cocktails

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston