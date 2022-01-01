Go
Toast

Corbett's Burgers and Soda Bar

250 different glass bottled sodas and Sodalicious Food!

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

126 Kilmayne Dr • $

Avg 4.6 (2528 reviews)

Popular Items

Hot Dog$2.70
Carolina Pride Red Pork & Beef Dog
Bottled Sodas$2.99
250 Different Glass Bottles
Waffle Fries$2.45
Tasty Seasoned Salt Flavor
Sodalicious Burger$6.94
American Cheese,Lettuce, Tomato, Onions,Hickory Smoked Bacon, Sodalicious White &
Orange Sauce
Specialty Milkshakes$3.26
Hamburger$5.13
1/3lb Hereford Beef Patty
Bacon Cheeseburger$6.94
1/3lb Hereford Beef Patty with American Cheese and Hickory Smoked Bacon
Cheeseburger$5.79
1/3lb Hereford Beef Patty with American Cheese
Sides of Sauces
Mushroom Swiss Burger$6.99
Swiss Cheese, Grilled Mushrooms, Grilled,Onions, Sodalicious White Sauce
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Restroom
Contactless Payments
Parking
Online Ordering
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

126 Kilmayne Dr

Cary NC

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cotton House by Triangle Beer Co.

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy our Historic Downtown Cary Taproom

Totopos Street Food And Tequila

No reviews yet

All orders come with a complimentary bag of chips and a 2oz-container of salsa per meal!

Buffalo Brothers Cary

No reviews yet

Buffalo Brothers is a family friendly sports bar restaurant with homemade dishes and a fun atmosphere! Awww Man Now I want Wings!!!!

Diced

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston