Corbett's Burgers and Soda Bar
250 different glass bottled sodas and Sodalicious Food!
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
126 Kilmayne Dr • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
126 Kilmayne Dr
Cary NC
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Cotton House by Triangle Beer Co.
Come in and enjoy our Historic Downtown Cary Taproom
Totopos Street Food And Tequila
All orders come with a complimentary bag of chips and a 2oz-container of salsa per meal!
Buffalo Brothers Cary
Buffalo Brothers is a family friendly sports bar restaurant with homemade dishes and a fun atmosphere! Awww Man Now I want Wings!!!!
Diced
Come in and enjoy!